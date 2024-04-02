Illegal miner trapped in Obuasi mining pit dies

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A 32-year-old illegal miner who got trapped in a mining pit in Akrokerri near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has died.



Yaw Mustapha, the deceased, and four others went to an illegal mining site at Akrokerri called "Sanitary Mining Site" to prospect for gold.



In the process, Yaw Mustapha got trapped in the pit and fell unconscious.

He was rescued and rushed to AGA Hospital, Obuasi, for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has since been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for preservation and autopsy.