Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ignore politicians who want to use you for violence - Chief to Youth

The scene at Jamestown during a clash between some supporters of the NPP and NDC

The Traditional Chief of Akyemm Swedru of the Akyem Bosomi Traditional Area Nana Kwadwo Ntoh has advised the youth to flee from politicians who would want to use them to foment violence in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.



Nana Ntoh says any attempt to engage in violence this election year would threaten the peace, stability, and democratic gains of the country.



The traditional leader was of the view the peace campaigns and efforts by churches, mosques, as well as religious and traditional leaders, would be in vain.



Politicians who engage in violence he stated are not persons who have the interest of the nation at heart and should not be entertained by the youth.



He called on the youth to focus on policies and programmes of parties and vote instead of following politicians to engage in violence.

