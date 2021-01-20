General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Ignore declaration from national executives, we’re still on strike – UG TEWU

play videoUG local TEWU President, Kenneth Botchway

The University of Ghana chapter of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has dismissed claims from national executives of the Union that an agreement has been reached to call off their strike.



Leaders of the Union on the campus of the University says that no such agreements have been made, thus, the notice from the national union should be disregarded.



The UG chapter says that their industrial action continues unabated as long as the government does not exhibit a concrete commitment to improving their conditions of service.



Speaking to UniversNews after meeting with members of the Union on Wednesday, UG local TEWU President, Kenneth Botchway, said that the statement from the national executive calling for an end to the strike was made without consultation with local executives.



“The statement that we saw which is not carrying our letterhead stated that local executives in public universities have agreed to suspend the strike. That paper circulating is not carrying our letterhead so we do not treat it with relevance," Kenneth Botchway.



