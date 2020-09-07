General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Concerned Citizens Association, Ghana

Ignore Mahama's 'sakawa' free primary healthcare promise - Group

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Concerned Citizens Association, Ghana says healthcare financing in Ghana could revert to Cash and Carry if the NDC's Presidential Hopeful, John Dramani Mahama wins the upcoming Presidential election on December 7.



"While, the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP administration is working towards providing Universal health care coverage for all, it appears John Mahama is skimming to disenfranchise the extremely poor and vulnerable who are benefitting from the NHIS, " the Association alleged in a statement.



On a campaign platform, the former President promised to provide free healthcare whether people possess NHIS ID cards or not.



This, according the Association implies that the NDC is likely to reintroduce Cash and Carry at the secondary and tertiary levels.



The question is, "How is he (John Mahama) going to handle referrals of those without NHIS ID cards? How is the NHIS going to provide continuity of the Healthcare of such patients without NHIS ID cards at the secondary and tertiary levels of care?



"The former President's outburts means either he is lacks understanding of the NHIS modus operandi or he will poorly regulate the Scheme, which will eventually worsen access to care for the poor," the group opined.



"If Ex-President Mahama says we should trust him and NDC with free Primary Healthcare, then remember the failed promise of "One Time Premium on NHIS."



In a related development, son of Ghana's first President, Sekou Nkrumah has taken a swipe at John Dramani Mahama over his free primary healthcare promise.



"John Mahama could not run the Natiional Health Imsurance Scheme and today he is talking of free primary health care? Does he think Ghanaians are fools? Sekou quizzed."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.