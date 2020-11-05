Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Ignore Mahama, he's a loose talker- Patricia Appiagyei tells the youth

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa in Kumasi, Patricia Appiagyei says former President John Dramani Mahama, is a loose talker.



To this end, Ghanaians, particularly the youth should ignore the flagbearer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The deputy science, technology and environment minister contends that the Ex-President has amply demonstrated in his campaign trail that he is indeed a loose talker.



Speaking at the induction ceremony of newly posted national service personnel in Asokwa on Wednesday, the lawmaker indicated that only loose talkers promise things they do not believe in.



She said it is unbelievable for the former President to make a promise of bettering the free senior high school policy when he did not believe it from the onset.



"If you are not a loose talker, will you promise to better a policy you mocked and sponsored several adverts against it?" the first female mayor of Kumasi questioned.



Continuing, the deputy minister said ex-President Mahama's 'okada' promise is laughable and a further indication of his loose talking trait.



This according to her is because it was the former president who outlawed the operation of 'okada' based on safety concerns.



Bashing the NDC standard-bearer further Hon Appiagyei remarked: "how can a former president who took no initiative to create jobs for the youth during his tenure now be promising a million jobs when voted back to power".



She emphasised that loose talking is not synonymous with former president Mahama alone but the whole NDC.



The NPP legislator argued that it is only a loose talking party that will tell its members to lie about the projects they have done whilst in power.



"Do you remember when the party told its members to tell Ghanaians that a sheep is a cow even when it is not so?" Appiagyei asked rhetorically.



She stated that the December 7 election is an election of destiny for the reason that it will define the future of the country.



The former mayor observed that a vote for NPP will solidify the path of progress the nation has chosen under President Akufo Addo, whereas, that of the NDC will reverse the gear of development.



Hon Appiagyei, therefore, entreated the electorates to vote for continuity of progress on December 7, stating that the country cannot afford to miss the opportunity.





