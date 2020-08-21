Regional News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Igbo King meets Eastern Regional Minister over closure of Nigerian shops

The Nigerian delegation with the Eastern Regional Minister

The King of the Nigerian Igbo Community in Ghana, His Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu and His Royal Majesty Eze Chuba, King of Igbos in Darfo and their entourage have dashed to the office of the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour to beg for his intervention to avert plans to lock down retail shops of Nigerians.



The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has served notice it will storm the Eastern Region with Taskforce to close down all illegal retail shops of Nigerians.



Members of GUTA in Eastern Region are agitating over influx of foreigners mostly Nigerians in retail business contrary to the laws of Ghana.



The local GUTA Chapter has therefore issued an ultimatum demanding closure of retail shops of the Nigerians by August 31, 2020 threatening to unleash thugs to forcefully eject the Nigerians from the local market if their calls are not heeded



The Igbo King appealed to the Eastern Regional Minster to talk to GUTA, Eastern Region branch to temper justice with mercy and suspend their intended action.



Mr. Darfour said, Ghana has had a long standing trade relationship with Nigeria and that government would not do anything that would destroy the good relationship between the two countries.



The Minister said, he was aware that government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has formed a committee to look into the matter and offer directions.



He, however, called on the King to advice his people to live within the laws of the country, given the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council would do everything to protect everybody in the region including foreigners.





