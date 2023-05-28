If you want to be president again stop insulting people – Nana Akomea replies Mahama

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

A former director of communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has indicated that he is not happy about the ‘insults’ directed at him by former President John Dramani Mahama after he asked him (Mahama) to relinquish his ex-gratia as a sign of good faith.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Nana Akomea said that the former president has also used harsh words against other people who have made the same call.



He added that if Mahama wants to be president again he should stop ‘insulting’ people who criticise him.



“Even if President Mahama disagrees with me, I am sad that he chose to lace his disagreement with insults to my person, by implying politics had caused me to lose my “fine mind”.



“The last time other citizens commented on these same sentiments of President Mahama, he met them with similar insults, calling them “silly.”



“I urge President Mahama, that if he wants to be President of Ghana again, he should refrain from insulting citizens. I assure him I am still his friend and I still have a fine mind,” parts of the statement read.



Background:



Former president John Dramani Mahama berated Nana Akomea after he called on him to reject monthly ex-gratia if he is really true with recent promises to scrap ex-gratia when elected president.



Nana Akomea, a former lawmaker and current Managing Director of Intercity STC; said challenged Mahama on live radio last week to stop drawing monthly ex-gratia.



But Mahama, via a social media post lamented what he said was 'politics' in the views that Akomea was advancing. Referring to Akomea as 'my friend,' the former president went on to describe his former colleague in parliament as a fine mind.



The National Democratic Congress' 2024 flagbearer clarified that as a former president, he receives a monthly pension, not ex-gratia as Akomea claimed.



"My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension," Mahama's May 26, 2023 post read.



