If you thought Rawlings was a dictator, work for vindictive Nketiah – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, who worked under former Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says he [Nketiah] is a dictator.



Anyidoho, who had campaigned against Aseidu Nketiah in the run-up to the NDC primaries, said ”if anyone thought the late Jerry John Rawlings was a dictator, he could try and work under Asiedu Nketiah and would know who a real dictator is”.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline with host Kwabena Agyapong, he stated that as someone who worked with him for four years, it was prudent for him to state his facts.



He stated that his goal was not to support any of the candidates, but rather to ensure that Asiedu Nketiah did not become National Chairman.



“I didn’t admire his leadership style because he didn’t appear to be a leader. He is divisive, vindictive, petty, and dictatorial. If you thought Rawlings was a dictator, come work for Asiedu Nketiah and you will know who a true dictator is.”



”I was his deputy for years. I am not making theoretical claims. I have worked with several people, including a President with humility that humility made me come back to the headquarters of NDC to work as a deputy general secretary; out of the leaders I worked for, Asiedu Nketiah does not appear to be a leader, and he is a dictator.”



He went on to say that Asiedu Nketiah does not nurture talent and does not admire it.



He stated that he would only use such abilities for personal gain and then abuse them.