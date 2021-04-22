If you have the 2020 election figures, publish them – Benjamin Kunbuor challenges NDC executives

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has been challenged to validate its claims of having collated the figures for the 2020 elections by publishing them.



Benjamin Kunbuor, a former Defence Minister has reiterated calls for the party to address concerns of its supporters by furnishing them with the party’s collated figures from the election.



The NDC through its candidate in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama; sent the Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to court, petitioning the apex court to annul the EC's declaration in favour of Akufo-Addo on December 9, two days after the last general election was held.



John Mahama among other things stated that the figures obtained by Nana Akufo-Addo did not meet the threshold for declaring him president.



During the cross-examination of Asiedu Nketia who was Mahama’s first witness, it was suggested that the NDC have their figures but did not send it to court because it deems it not necessary.



But in a Joy News interview, Benjamin Kunbuor noted that the party owes it to the supporters to give them a breakdown of the figures they obtained in the elections.



“For the ordinary party members that you told that we have won the elections through the figures and collation that the party has done, why is it that those figures did not find their way into the court? That is a fundamental question…



“There is only one way to answer this question. Come out and put it in the public domain; this is what we collated. This was what was the outcome. This is the margin by which we won. That has not been fought coming” he said.



The former Minister bemoaned the alienation of the party’s grassroots in the court processes.



He lamented that the NDC is gradually moving from its foundation as a ‘social democratic’ party.



“The party is a grassroot party. I don’t know whether people have them (results) or not. Whether they put them out there. I have not come across them. I have heard some office holders of the party say they have the figures and I say it is a social democratic party. You have this information you are sitting with, what prevents you from putting them out there so that some of us will stop being harassed on a daily basis?” he quizzed.



