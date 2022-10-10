If we come together we will win 2024 - Joe Ghartey tells NPP

Politics of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey has stated that with unity, NPP can win the 2024 general elections.



He made this known in a speech delivered in Dortmund, Germany where he on October 1, 2022, co-chaired the launch of NPP Germany's Development Fund and Unity Dinner.



According to Hon. Ghartey who is a Patron of NPP Germany, "Election is about discipline. It is about walking and explaining things to people."



He added: "It is about unity. If we come together we will win the 2024 Elections."



Hon. Ghartey, said, "I believe that if we unite, victory will be ours and this is why I applaud the theme for today's event."



Meanwhile, recounting his engagements over the years with NPP Germany, he said:

"The first time I visited the Germany External Branch I joined you in Berlin where I supervised the holding of their election.



This was before the 2016 general election. Since then I have had the opportunity to participate in or be represented in several of your programs. I, therefore, consider myself a member of this Branch and that is why I did not hesitate to accept to be your Patron and to attend this event.



He recounted that "We met in a small room, the first time I came and your increased number is an indication of the dedication of each member and every member of the External Branch.



The importance of the Diaspora in the life of our country and our Party cannot be emphasized. We continue to be grateful for your immense contribution to Ghana. In 2024 we are going for another general election. We should unite for victory," Joe Ghartey concluded.



