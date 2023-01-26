‘If the cracks get deeper, the merrier for me’ – Majority Chief Whip on NDC ‘crisis’

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has reacted to the ongoing leadership crisis that has rocked the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



Annoh-Dompreh who is the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri told Accra-based Joy FM on January 26 that his side was concerned with the ongoings but also that it inured to the benefit of his side in the long term.



“It will be pretentious to say there is no interest, we are concerned,” adding the outgoing Haruna Iddrisu and incoming Cassiel Ato Forson “leadership are all people we work closely with…”



He lamented that he has never witnessed such a deep-seated row, adding that; “we are watching keenly, we are taking notes, we wish them all the best.”



Asked whether the Majority felt it could get an advantage, he responded: “If the cracks get deeper it is good for me… it gives me an edge in terms of the numbers and in terms of getting government business done.”



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



