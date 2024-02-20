If elections are won on social media, Peter Obi would be president of Nigeria – Ursula

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has refuted assertions that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has already lost the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.



According to her, most of the sentiments about the NPP losing the elections are on social media, but the elections would not be conducted there.



She said that if elections are conducted on social media, then Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party of Nigeria, would be president of the country by now because he was getting all the buzz there before the recent Nigerian elections.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, added that it is at the polling stations that the elections would be won.



"The job is on the ground… when people are making noise, I ask who has seen a ballot box on social media before? Have you ever seen voting taking place on Facebook or Instagram?



"We vote at the polling station, so if you have something to show, do it there; it is not about the noise. If it is about noise on social media, then Peter Obi would be the president of Nigeria by now. So, let's be patient because the work is on the ground," she said in Twi in an interview on Adom FM on February 19, 2024.



The Ablekuma West legislator also contended that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government had performed creditably well in almost every sector of the economy, adding that he would go down in history as one of the best presidents Ghana has ever had.



She said that former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the late first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, were described as the worst presidents during their times, but today, people are saying something different about them.



She indicated that the good people of Ghana who have seen and benefited from the good works of the Akufo-Addo government would vote to retain the NPP in power.



