If Ghanaians stand in long queues and vote for Bawumia it means we are not ready to learn – Blakk Rasta

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has issued a scourging criticism of the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking on TV3’s Urban Blend Show, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Black Rasta, one of the hosts of the programme, could not believe that the vice president had the effrontery to run for the presidency.



He said that Dr Bawumia after helping the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to run Ghana into a ditch and after failing to deliver on several of his promises, is now telling Ghanaians that he has his ‘own vision’ for the country.



Blakk Rasta added that Ghanaians would be showing the entire world that they are not serious if they indeed vote for the vice president to become the next president of Ghana in the 2024 general elections.



“It looks like some of our politicians have no shame and one of those is Bawumia. If I were him, I would shut the hell up, go and find some obscure corner, hide myself in it and pretend to be a hermit for the rest of my life.



“Listen to who is speaking; Bawumia says he has his own vision for the youth. Bawumia says, after almost 8 years in power, that he has his own line chalk,” he said.



The journalist, who is also a reggae artiste, added, “If Ghanaians decide to stand in long winding queues during the election… and vote for Dr Bawumia, it means that nobody in the world needs to sympathise with Ghanaians anymore. It means that we are a dumb people who are not ready to learn. It means that we are a people who are immune to suffering, immune to lies and immune to everything that is negative”.



Watch the interview below:





Black Rasta - If Ghanaians decide to stand in long cues under this hot tropical sun and vote for @MBawumia then it means nobody in the world needs to sympathize with Ghanaians anymore.



It means we are a dumb people who are not ready to learn, it means we are a people who are… pic.twitter.com/rWZN82ogiz — Kyei Meshack (@KyeiMeshack) December 7, 2023

BAI/NOQ