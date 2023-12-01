If Ghana were your company, would you be happy how it is being run? - Akufo-Addo asked

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Popular radio broadcaster and media personality, Kwabena Marfo, of Peace FM, has declared the entire administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's seven years in office as a "complete failure."



According to Marfo, any rating agency, and even from his assessment, would not score President Akufo-Addo's governance above 2%, using a pass mark of 10%.



Speaking on an interactive session on Neat FM’s morning show on November 30, 2023, the broadcaster specifically highlighted the president's purported shortcomings in the fight against corruption, assigning a dismal 0.5% out of 10% to him in his performance in handling issues of corruption.



Marfo went on to assert that under the president's leadership, the nation has witnessed a decline in various aspects of the economy, leaving citizens struggling and harboring bitterness.



He questioned the president directly, asking whether he would be content with someone running Ghana the way he is.



He also described the president's administration as subpar.



“There is no rating agency or I will rate President Akufo-Addo’s government 0.5 out of 10% in the corruption fight.



“And his entire government, if I am supposed to mark him or if you bring any agency, he won't even get 2 out of 10. Since he became president, I don't know what he has been doing; he is a total failure. If everyone is to pour out his/her bitterness against the government over economic difficulties… he is a total failure for his entire administration.



“If the pass mark is 10, I will give him 2, and when it comes to corruption, I will give him 0.5. If Ghana is supposed to be his company and someone is running it like this, would he have been happy about it?" he said.







