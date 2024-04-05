'If Dr. Bawumia wants a female running mate, Naa Torshie is the right person' - Owusu-Bempah

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has said that if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is considering selecting a female running mate, then he recommends Irene Naa Torshie Addo, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund.



According to him, she is one of the people who can help the party break the eight-year cycle in the next election.



He said that although Irene Naa Torshie Addo has not informed him of any intention to be the running mate of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, he can vouch for her any day as the best person for the role.



In an interview with Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Owusu-Bempah said in Twi, "If Dr Bawumia wants a lady as his running mate, then he has taken too long; he should have mentioned Naa Torshie's name long ago because that woman, all clergymen in this country respect and honour her dearly.



"I won't campaign for her because she has not discussed anything like that or that she is interested, but my truth is that if Dr Bawumia wants a female running mate, if they will listen to me, then Naa Torshie is the person who can make the grounds soft for him to win."



He added that, despite all the issues and mistreatment he received from the NPP following their attainment of political power, Naa Torshie was one of the people who calmed his nerves and helped him resolve his issues with the party.



"If there is anybody that Vice President Dr Bawumia should thank, then it is Naa Torshie (Irene Naa Torshie Addo). She calmed my nerves. She could come to my place, and we could chat, and she reassured me. God bless her," he added.



His comments come on the back of two female names that have emerged as potential running mates for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP: Irene Naa Torshie Addo and Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff.



