Politics of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: My News GH

If Carlos Ahenkorah were NDC Ghanaians would be calling for his head – Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, National Democratic Congress

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said that Ghanaians will be calling for the head of Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah if he was an NDC.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah on the dawn of January 7, 2021, snatched ballot papers from the hands of the parliamentary official and bolted through the exit of the chamber amidst resistance from his colleagues.



However, Ofosu Ampofo speaking in an interview with Ahotor FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said that if Carlos is an NDC Civil Society Organizations(CSOs) across the country will issue a litany press statements calling for his head.



“What Carlos Ahenekorah did if he is an NDC, Ghanaians will be calling for his head. There would have been plenty of press conferences from the Christian council, religious bodies, civil society organizations, and a lot calling for his head,” he said.



“What Carlos did was a very disgraceful act, a Member of Parliament acting this way and I’m sad I belong to Tema West Constituency because he has painted us black. In the full glare of the International organizations the whole world was watching for you to snatch ballot papers in parliament. He doesn’t deserve to be an MP,” he added.



Touching on the military invasion he said that parliament should get to the bottom of the matter as it is a serious one.



“At that particular time if they misbehave no one can call them to order because there was not even speaker of parliament and it was very dangerous any adventurous military person could have taken advantage of the situation and taken over the country.”