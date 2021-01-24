General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Ibrahim Mahama ‘mercilessly’ withdraws last 0.60p in Owusu Bempah’s account; Momo targeted

NIB was ordered by the court to pay GH¢310,000 out of Owusu Bempah’s account

Businessman and brother of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama who sued and got defamation judgement against Ernest Owusu Bempah, Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited has withdrawn the last 60 pesewas in the account of the party communicator, MyNewsGh can confirm.



This comes after the National Investment Bank was ordered by the court to pay GH¢310,000 out of Owusu Bempah’s account. The bank, however, issued a cheque with the face value of GH¢107,000 from the account of Ernest Owusu Bempah.



In compliance with an order of the bank that should the account have less than GH¢310,000, it should be emptied, the bank was forced to add the last 60 pesewas left in the account.



With the payment of GH¢107,000 plus 60 pesewas of the GH¢310,000, Owusu Bempah now has GH¢202,999.40 pesewas to pay Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for defaming him.



Momo account and Tema House



Although unprecedented, MyNewsGh understands lawyers for Ibrahim Mahama are looking at options in the law to empty the Mobile Money account of Ernest Owusu Bempah to settle the debt.



The legal team is bent on frustrating the ruling party top communicator as it is also conducting investigations over the actual ownership of a plush 3-bedroom house Owusu Bempah lives in after he denied ownership.



“The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory,” Ernest Bempah had written.



“Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false. I don’t own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind” he added.



Meanwhile, Ernest Owusu Bempah has announced a decision to take the case to the Supreme Court of Ghana after he lost the appeal he filed last year.



