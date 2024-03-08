IWD 2024: We need more women in political leadership in Ghana - Oppong-Yeboah advocates

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Kwame Zadok, Contributor

Gender advocate and media personality, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has called for more women representation in Ghana’s political leadership space.



She noted that female representation within the country’s political leadership space, both at the local and national levels, has been abysmal over the years, despite concerted efforts by concerned individuals and organisations to press for the implementation of affirmative action both in elective and appointive positions for female folks.



She believes that when supportive systems are instituted by the country, it will encourage more women to actively participate in politics both at the local and national levels.



Speaking in an interview with the media concerning the theme for the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD), Oppong-Yeboah observed that inspiring the inclusion of women in decision-making is crucial for ensuring comprehensive problem-solving.



“By tapping into the talents and experiences of women, we create more robust and representative leadership, contributing to a fairer and more equitable society,” she noted.



The 2024 IWD is on the theme: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for the year is “Inspire Inclusion.”



International Women's Day is celebrated to highlight and address gender inequalities globally.



It serves as a reminder to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about persistent challenges, and promote gender parity.



The celebration thus fosters a collective commitment to advancing women's rights, encouraging inclusivity, and striving for a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities and recognition.



Josephine Oppong-Yeboah said investing in women's progress and development is essential for societal and economic growth, adding that “empowering women through education, healthcare, and economic opportunities not only improves their individual well-being but also strengthens communities.”



For her, “When women thrive, they contribute significantly to workforce productivity, innovation, and overall social stability, leading to a more prosperous and balanced society.”



She explained that society benefits a lot when women are supported into leadership positions, noting that “women leaders often bring empathy, resilience, and a different approach to problem-solving, contributing to more comprehensive solutions.”



Oppong-Yeboah also stressed that supporting women is essential for creating a fair and inclusive society, pointing out that gender equality benefits everyone and promotes a more just and prosperous world.



She has, therefore, encouraged women leaders to also use their platforms to encourage young girls into leadership positions by providing mentorship for them.