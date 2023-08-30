ISel Media hosts over 50 top social media Influencers, creators at Influence Academy

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Leading Ghanaian Influencer marketing agency , ISel Media,has hosted the latest edition of Influence Academy on August 26,2023



The event, which was a monumental leap in the right direction, was created to bring together a community of passionate Influencers and creators who share a greater vision than today.



This year’s edition of Influence Academy featured over 50 top social media Influencers and creators, and also had in attendance more than 300 vibrant influencers, creators and industry players like; Incredible Zigi, KalyJay, Asiedu Mends, Phylis (Miss Malaika 2018), Ivan (6 lashes), SDK, Erie Royal, Chayuta, Niashun, Benzy Banero, Kojoeshun, Chidera David, Bossman and other industry stakeholders were present to support the event.



With mutual relevant conversations, fun experiences, carefully designed environment, we hoped to kick start our ultimate vision. Influencing and content creation beyond Africa. To build a community of socialites who stand out and dominate the industry.



According to the project lead , the event was an inclusive community where everyone can learn, grow, be heard and pursue excellence beyond the borders of Ghana, even over the entire continent, Africa. “Influence Academy always strives for excellence. And this edition was absolutely golden. You had to be there to understand what the fuss is all about. It was quite simply a monumental success. Delivering on everything it promised. There’s more to come in the near future.”



Speaking at the event, the CEO of iSel media shared some insightful opinions about the current state of influencing and content creation in Ghana. Talking about issues like, authenticity among a few. He also touched on what he perceives will be the reality of the future of Influencing and content creation. Recounting from his over 8 years of experience in the industry or space, “looking at how even twitter, has evolved into a much more impactful platform for Brands and influencers to achieve their marketing objectives.”



He believes there is so much greatness ahead, but reserves that, there is a threat of Ghanaian influencers falling short of that greatness, if a community like Influence Academy isn’t established well enough to push for improvement, growth by world standards, and produce better results.



Others speakers, KalyJay, Erie Royal, Bossman, all shared intelligent and inspiring opinions on the topics of discussion at the event. Practical experiences of growth and overcoming boundaries were discussed with the guests present (audience), asking questions and making their own submissions. It was certainly safe space where everyone’s voice was welcomed and appreciated.



The event had a mix of Conversations, music performances, giveaway session, lunch breaks, dance challenges, games and some more giveaways from the sponsors of the event.



Musical sensation and a rising voice, Chayuta performed her incoming single, Niashun, the Vodafone awards Unsung Artiste of the year nominee, gave his signature exciting performance, Kojoeshun gave the crowd a beautiful performance and the Hosanna hitmaker, Banerocharged up the crowd with an electrifying performance that got everyone singing along, word for word, to his song.



The event officially begun at 12noon, it was hosted by Scripp-t and Alfah Masana, who invited the guests present to a fun Q&A session. The mood at Influence Academy was energetic, lively, engaging, humorous and friendly. Everyone was a super Star in their own right. Yet, each person was intentional about acknowledging the other, respecting one another and just simply, creating fun memories together.



The historic event was sponsored by Bel-ice, verna mineral water, Orijin, McBerry, Dough man, Hollard, DSTV, GoTv, Jingo, Twellium and others.