IMF deal: One-man 'defender' Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is suffering - Charles Owusu bemoans

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu, former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has charged government to commit money to support media practitioners and other communicators to publicize their works to Ghanaians.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show following Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's recent interview on the show, which was majorly centered on the IMF bailout for Ghana, Charles Owusu wondered why it should take only the Minister to be explaining things to Ghanaians.



The Minister elucidated that the $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be released to Ghana in seven (7) tranches with the first tranche being the 600 million dollars which he noted has hit the account of the Bank of Ghana.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also revealed that the other tranches have been spread over the next 3 years, however they will be released only when Ghana meets the performance criteria given by the IMF.



"It's a three-year programme till April 16th, 2026. The way we structured is such that, when the Board approved it, they released 600 million...then by November 1st, they will release another 600 million when we meet the performance criteria," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



To Charles Owusu, the government is making the Minister to suffer as he is the only one who's taken the responsibility to make Ghanaians understand the details of the bailout and how it will benefit the nation whereas, in his view, the Finance Ministry should be handling the communications as well.



"Kojo is suffering. He is suffering because he has been the lone voice," he said.



Mr. Owusu slammed the government for not utilizing the media which will do a better job on informing the citizenry about their policies and activities including this loan facility from the IMF.



"What is the essence of the radio stations? What is the essence of the TV stations?", he questioned, stressing "government should commit for media publicity...You cannot tell me that you won't commit money but you expect people to convey your message for you".



