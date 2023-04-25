IMCIM report: Prof Frimpong-Boateng shares video of galamsey site linked to Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation and ex-chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has shared a video of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) site allegedly linked to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who shared the link to the video in a statement he issued while responding to the information minister’s reactions to a report on government officials behind galamsey in Ghana he (Frimpong Boateng) released, said that he received the video from a constituent of Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency.



The former science and technology minister said that even though he does not want to believe the claim made in the video about the ownership of the galamsey site, Oppong Nkrumah must take the necessary actions to stop the menace happening close to his hometown.



The man who recorded the video can be heard alleging that the galamsey site belongs to Oppong Nkrumah and he (the minister) has hired some Chinese people to work for him.



He said that the illegal mining site was in Akyem Brenasi, along the Pra River.



“He (Oppong Nkrumah) has brought the Chinese here to work for him. This is what they have done to the Pra River,” the man said as he was taking a shot of the river.



“This place is called Akyem Brenasi, along the Pra River, there are about 15 excavators here,” the narrator added in Twi.



