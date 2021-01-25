General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

IMANI declares ‘war’ on Attorney General-designate

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General-designate

Founder and President of IMANI Ghana Franklin Cudjoe says Ghana now has a Minister of Justice designate in Godfred Dame who eats and breathes injustice.



He said “It is a shame that we have an Attorney-General designate who was NEVER interested in the grave disenfranchisement of almost 30,000 human beings by his beloved do-no-good EC. He was in a hurry to argue in court that the SALL citizens should remain stateless, without representation in Parliament. I wonder why he must be made a Minister of Justice seeing how he was in great haste to not only deny SALL justice, but by extension, render all SALL people useless. What is this???”.



