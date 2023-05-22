IGP to meet political parties ahead of Kumawu by-election

General News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare is expected to meet with aspirants contesting in the Kumawu by-election at the district police command today.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare who arrived in Kumawu on Saturday 20, has been interacting with members of the community, police officers and motorists as part of a security tour ahead of the upcoming by-election, 3news.com reports.



His presence in the region is to assess security preparedness ahead of the Tuesday polls.



The Electoral Commission (EC) set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date to conduct the Kumawu by-election in the Ashanti Region.



The by-election follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Philip Basoah, on March 27.



Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.



The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah was buried on May 20.



YNA/WA



