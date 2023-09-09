IGP leaked tape: Secret recording is a serious offence - Amansie South DCE blasts Bugri Naabu

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has expressed disgust over Bugri Naabu's action towards COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare who had called on him to have a conversation in confidentiality about the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The two senior Police officers are before a Parliamentary Committee answering questions in connection with an audio tape about them scheming to oust the IGP.



During the parliamentary probe, Bugri Naabu, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, admitted to secretly recording the officers during their meeting with him in his office.



The officers, who were unaware of the recording, freely raised serious concerns about the IGP and hoped he is removed from office.



Addressing the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion show, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi condemned Bugri Naabu's secret recording in no uncertain terms.



To him, what Bugri Naabu did is a contravention of Ghana's constitution and also noted the secret recording is an offence.



He urged Ghanaians not to replicate the behavior of Bugri Naabu.



"The recording in the first place is wrong. We shouldn't entertain it...Recording someone is an offence. It's not something we should encourage because you have breached the person's right to privacy", he blasted the NPP guru.



