IGP Dampare interacts with officers after #OccupyBoGProtest

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in a display of proactive leadership, has been seen sharing a chatty moment with some of the police personnel who were stationed to maintain peace and security during the #OccupyBoGProtest organized by the minority caucus in parliament, civil society organizations (CSOs), and concerned citizens.



The protest, which garnered significant attention and patronage from concerned citizens from various sectors of society, saw heavy police presence to provide security for the protestors.



The IGP was accompanied by a contingent of senior police officers and was seen engaging with some of the police personnel after the protest.



Dr Dampare was captured sharing pleasantries with the officers and taking selfies with some of them.



The leader of the police service expressed appreciation to the officers and urged them to continue the good work that they are doing.



The #OccupyBoGProtest by the minority caucus seeks to draw attention to various concerns, including issues related to the resignation of the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies from office.



They have cited the mismanagement of the economy, the building of new headquarters at the time of an economic crisis and others as the reasons for calling for their resignation.



The police came under public criticism at an earlier demonstration organised by a group called Democratic Hub on September 21, 2023, dubbed #OccupyJulorBiHouse, after it clashed with some of the protesters on Day 1 of the protest.



