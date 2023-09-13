IGP Dampare, Shatta Wale, Bugri Naabu and other topics set social media on fire

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Making the trends today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, are a lot of social issues, celebrities and public officers including Shatta Wale, IGP Dampare and Bugri Naabu.



Below are more of the issues setting the conversation on X



Below are more of the issues setting the conversation on X



Bugri Naabu



Bugri Naabu continues to set tongues wagging for his involvement in the leaked IGP audio currently under probe by a seven-member parliamentary committee.



Chief Bugri Naabu appears before the committee again today, Wednesday, September 13 to assist with the ongoing investigations on the leaked audio.



Here are some tweets on Bugri Naabu





Leaked tape probe: How Bugri Naabu arrival in Parliament today.#ClassFM pic.twitter.com/RaS4WSqdQp — Class 91.3FM (@Class913fm) September 13, 2023

In this Country, we crucify people for less... The IGP Dampare and Bugri Naabu must bow their heads in shame.

GodKnowsBest???? pic.twitter.com/ltsgK8OugB — Ama Sikapa ???? (@AmaSikapa66) September 8, 2023

????????Plot to remove IGP: New details indicate that former NPP N/R chairman, Bugri Naabu has furnished committee with a new 'full' tape. ????



He said this during IGP George Akuffo Dampare’s turn before the committee. pic.twitter.com/1yiFc7zJ6s — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) September 12, 2023

He probably wanted to say I'm the best - Dampare responds to 'worst IGP' allegation against him #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/5lBdUq6UhI — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) September 13, 2023

The wild allegations made against me has brought a lot of pain to myself and my family – IGP Dampare#3newsGH pic.twitter.com/PWuTyVQD4x — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 12, 2023

????????????Plot to remove IGP: Lead lawyer for the IGP says it will be unfair and unjust for the 4 previous witnesses to sit in during George Akuffo Dampare’s testimony. ????



????“The same way that we sat outside, they should also sit outside,” he told Parliament’s ad-hoc committee a while… pic.twitter.com/yFPvvOcrpS — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) September 12, 2023