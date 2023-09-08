You are here: HomeNews2023 09 08Article 1840643

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IGP Dampare, Black Sherif, #iWillVote4JM and other topics dominate social media conversations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

People social media users are talking about People social media users are talking about

Over the past few days, GhanaWeb has been updating you on the hot topics and issues in the trends on social media.

Today, we are back with another set of trending issues Ghanaians can’t stop talking about.

These topics range from IGP George Akuffo Dampare, John Dramani Mahama, Black Sherif, among others.

Read more to find out why netizens are discussing these and others.

IGP Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is trending number one on Twitter over a freshly-leaked video where the police boss is accused of paying GH¢10,000 to Bugri Naabu by a yet-to-be-identified voice in the video.

However, Bugri Naabu is heard in the video insisting that he is rather paid by the police service, and not IGP Dampare, for his role as an informant.

Below are some tweets on IGP Dampare







Black Sherif

Black Sherif is trending back-to-back this week for the overwhelming strides he has made in the Ghanaian and international music industry.

Again, Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best International Flow category for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Last weekend, Black Sherif won the Best West African Artiste during the Headies Awards ceremony in Atlanta, USA.

Here some tweets about Black Sherif







Twene Jonas

The third leading topic is Twene Jonas. Twene Jonas is a controversial social media influencer who ruthlessly compares Ghana to foreign countries.

He is trending as there happens to be another influencer who is barking up the same tree Twene Jonas did.

Read some tweets on Twene Jonas here







#iWillVote4JM

#iWillVote4JM is also another hot topic on Twitter. This hashtag happens to have been generated by lovers and followers of former President John Dramani Mahama in support of his second coming.

Followers are tweeting this hashtag to trumpet the qualities of John Dramani Mahama.

These are some tweets on #iWillVote4JM








BAJ/AE

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment