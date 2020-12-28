Religion of Monday, 28 December 2020

ICGC Crossover Service to be held virtually

Dr Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church

Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), says the Church’s 2020 Crossover Service, slated for December 31, will be held virtually.



“Because of the situation we are in, the crossover will be virtually virtual; that means the largest number of people will watch us online and on TV but we will also have in-person, we know that some of you will want to still come in-person, and we will make room for that,” he stated in his homily on Sunday at the Christ Temple Auditorium, Abossey Okai, Accra.



“As you know there will be very limited capacity both in the auditorium and in the surrounding spaces,” he said.



He noted that the virtual crossover service would be held at the ICGC Christ Temple in Accra.



He expressed the hope that next year they would be able to go back to the Independence Square, where they usually had their crossover services.



“The theme of the Church for 2021 is Fruitfulness,” Dr Otabil said, declaring that: “We are going to be fruitful in the land. The Lord will make us fruitful. The Lord will prosper us. And the Lord will cause us to be abounding in all good things.”



Speaking on the topic: “How to build in 2021,” he challenged his congregants to set goals, have a vision for next year, and do something great and purposeful with their lives.



Quoting from the Bible, he said: “For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it? Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begin to mock him.”



He said Jesus spoke that parable to portray what was required of his disciples; stating that the main message of the parable was “full commitment”.



Dr Otabil said it was important to plan because it was only in turbulence that one’s plan became very effective.



“It is almost like a sea pilot, who, when piloting a ship…..and there are storms, there are waves, the pilot of the ship will say I am not going to steer this ship again. It is because of the turbulence that you need to steer the ship,” he said.



He mentioned four essential steps for attaining one’s plan or vision in life.



First, one must decide what he/she wants to do; “This is where we all start. You start with a decision. You start with what you have. You start with what you want. You start with how you want things to end up with you,” he said.



The second is to ensure things happen the way they should and be intentional about one’s choices in life.



Third, one must count the cost for executing the plan and mobilise resources to achieve that goal and the

Fourth step is to build to completion, adding; “work and keep working.”



“We must continue working in all aspects of life, including when things are going well… when things are hard, when people encourage us, when people discourage us, when we feel on top; and continue working when we feel so low.”



Dr Otabil said if one wanted to be fruitful and build that tower, one must keep working on it.



“You must stay on course till the vision becomes a reality,” he added.

