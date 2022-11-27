I wouldn’t have had seven kids if I knew I’ll suffer like this - Man reveals

Regional News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Street hawker Kwaku Baafi has revealed that he would not have had seven children if he knew the cost of raising many kids would be this high.



In a chat on Daily Hustle with DJ Nyaami, the 45-year-old mentioned that having many children is a major reason he is financially constrained. Besides that, Mr. Baafi indicated that failing to further his education is another factor.



“I didn’t know I could do remedial after failing the exam. I only found out recently. I would have started now if I didn’t have children. I always tell my kids that if they don’t get an education, they won’t be respected.



"Having many children is also another factor. I had no one to advise me because my father was out of the country. I would have stopped giving birth if someone advised me. It is part of the reason I am suffering. You can’t save because you have to buy a lot,” the pure water seller said.



Moreover, Kwaku Baafi advised the youth to avoid giving birth to multiple kids and focus on building themselves financially.



“Having kids doesn’t go out of fashion. My advice to young men and women is that they should focus on their education or work. If you have many kids at this time, you are only going to suffer. We didn’t know before, but we are advising them to avoid it now,” he added.