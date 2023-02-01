I wouldn’t allow Asiedu Nketiah turn me into an idiot – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

"I was brought up in a good home, attended a good school and I am my own man who would not allow myself to be corrupted," former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho explains falling out with Asiedu Nketiah.



According to him, Asiedu Nketiah at the time wanted him to malign President Akufo-Addo and now Executive Director, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and his refusal to do so led to him (Asiedu Nketiah) coming after him (Koku Anyidoho).



Koku Anyidoho was arrested in March 2018 and held by the BNI after a press conference organized by the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty at the International Press Centre in Accra.



He is alleged to have made remarks that there would be a social revolution during the tenure of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



After he was released, Koku Anyidoho claims Asiedu Nketiah urged him to embark on a media tour to malign the President and CID boss at the time, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah for maltreating him in custody when he was treated with all respect.



“I was the assistant of Asiedu Nketiah at the time and he asked me to insult the President and Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah after I was released from BNI cells and I refused. That is how Asiedu Nketiah and I fell out.



"We fell out because I wasn’t going to lie about how I was treated whilst in BNI cells. I was treated with respect and I wasn’t going to lie about that because I don’t do anyone’s bidding.



"I wasn’t going to allow politics turn me into an idiot or a slave to another,” he submitted in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



The politician revealed Asiedu Nketiah also got some party faithful to spread rumors he (Koku Anyidoho) had taken money from President Akufo-Addo, hence his refusal to take them on for treating him badly when he was locked up in a BNI cell.



He described Asiedu Nketiah as a petty and wicked leader who has no good intentions for the NDC.