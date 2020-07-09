Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

I would’ve divorced Buaben Asamoa if I were his wife - Malik Basintale

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications

Savanna Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress Malik Basintale has condemned the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa, for comments he made about the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



Expressing indignation at comments made by NPP’s Buaben Asamoa on the Vice-Presidential candidacy of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, the Savanna Regional Communications Officer threatened divorce arguing that, ” I would’ve divorced Buaben Asamoa if I were his wife”.



The response of the outspoken Politician follows the comments made by the Buaben Asamoa that former President John Mahama’s choice of running mate is an indication that he does not take Ghanaian electorates seriously.



Buaben Asamoa, has come under a barrage of criticisms and backlash by many Ghanaians on Social media for ridiculing Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s Vice-Presidential candidacy.



His comment has outraged many Ghanaians who think he has undermined women in the country.



Reacting to the issue in an interview with Kingdom FM’s Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Pae Mu Ka, Malik Basintale described his comments as ‘senseless’ and ‘loose talk’ for a Communication Director of the ruling party to denigrate the abilities and capabilities of Ghanaian women and womanhood who take up leadership positions in the country.



He said, “I didn’t believe what I heard and read. But how can selecting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agemang as a running mate show that we have disrespected Ghanaian electorates. You can’t make such comments on our mothers. Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agemang is a grandmother to some of us”.



“I’ve been scrolling through Google to get into contact with his wife; and if his wife doesn’t divorce him today then she also doesn’t respect women”, he reiterated.





