'I won't tolerate disrespect from you' - Kwesi Pratt clashes with former NPP MP

Politics of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Benjamin Kofi Ayeh and seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, clashed on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" over matters concerning the embattled former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



A Supreme Court verdict rendered the election of James Gyakye Quayson as MP null and void, hence resulting in a by-election to elect a new Member of Parliament for the constituency.



The Assin North by-election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



Mr. Gyakye Quayson was disqualified from Parliament following a suit against him that said he hadn't fully completed the process of renouncing his dual citizenship at the time he was elected into Parliament; this is because he hadn't received his certificate of renunciation yet.



Discussing the matter, Kwesi Pratt and Ben Aryeh picked a lengthy argument over whether or not Mr. Gyakye Quayson not receiving his certificate from the Canadian government meant he was still holding his dual citizenship for which reason he can no longer hold himself as a Parliamentarian.



Mr. Pratt argued that "no country in the world can impose citizenship on anybody", therefore the mere fact that Mr. Gyakye Quayson had commenced the processes to renouncing his dual citizenship is indicative enough to pass for acceptance of his renunciation.



He described the issuing of the certificate as the only evidence to prove Mr. Gyakye Quayson had renounced his dual citizenship and that not receiving his certificate yet doesn't mean he still holds dual citizenship.



But Ben Aryeh disputed Mr. Pratt's assertions, arguing that "the renunciation is also not by word of mouth. There is a process that you have to go through legally".



Mr. Aryeh held that the certificate is not only a proof but a legal requirement, as a result, Mr. Gyakye Quayson failing to wait for it before contesting the parliamentary seat meant he hadn't completed the process of giving up his dual citizenship yet.



"It's part of the process; don't just say it's evidence. It is part of the process, without that it means the process is not complete. It's as simple as that," he replied.



Kwesi Pratt and Ben Aryeh continued their back and forth arguments and matters heated up with Hon. Aryeh telling Mr. Pratt that he lacked understanding of the facts relating to how a country renounces one's dual citizenship.



"You don't understand it but will also not humble yourself to learn", he reprimanded Mr. Pratt who felt slighted by this comment.



"I'm not going to tolerate any disrespect from you," Kwesi Pratt fired back at the MP.