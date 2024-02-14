I won't promise Ghanaians 'heaven' like those 'dishonest' people who promised a dam in every village – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has said he does not make lofty promises like across-the-board salary increments for everybody just for the sake of winning the presidency.



The former president told pre-tertiary teachers at a town hall meeting in Tamale, Nothern Region, as part of his ‘Building the Ghana We Want Together Tour' that lying for votes was not his style.



He said: “I’ve said that the economy is in a big mess, so, I cannot promise everybody I’m going to increase salary and all that."



"I won’t be like those dishonest people who came to promise heaven that they will build factories in every district, they’ll build a dam in every village, I’m not that kind of person," Mr. Mahama said in reference to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party who made those promises.



"So, I cannot promise you that I’m going to increase your salary," he told the pre-tertiary teachers.



However, he said, “we have taken note of the difficulties pre-tertiary teachers are going through, and I’ve suggested some of the solutions, and one is that we’ll help with accommodation in schools so that more teachers can stay in school.”