I won't lurk around any party office to be noticed - Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has hinted that he prefers to be noticed based on his works and qualities rather than lurking around party offices to be noticed.



In an exclusive interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he related that the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills identified his talent which earned him the opportunity to work with the late President.



“I was working for a man who was truthful to me. He called me to serve him. I didn’t go lobbying for the job. I was working in a bank and I was well paid. Before then, I had worked with the United Nations. I was not a wayfarer or a journeyman I didn’t lurk around any party office to be noticed for which reason I will not lurk around any party office to be noticed. None of my children will lurk around party offices and I don’t ask people to lurk around party offices”.



He furthered that he had only two godfathers in politics, namely, Prof.Evans Atta Mills and Prof.Awoonor. Based on this, he declared that no one had the right to call him their “boy”.



“I have only two godfathers in politics and they are all gone; Prof. Mills and Prof. Awoonor. Nobody else bothered to mentor me or tutor me in politics. So nobody can stand anywhere and say ‘Koku is my boy’. I am nobody’s boy. President Atta Mills identified skills and talents in me so I came to the table with my own value and character. In the process, President Mills shaped aspects of it.That is where my loyalty comes from and will never fade away”, he stated

