‘I won’t force my child to read the Bible’ – Captain Smart

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Host of Angel FM’s morning show, Captain Smart has said that he would never encourage any of his children to read the Bible.



Speaking on the current educational system in the country, which is rapidly deteriorating, the firebrand broadcaster said it is improper for parents to encourage their kids to adhere to the tenets of the Bible instead of them burying themselves in novels, human development books, journals and other books that would force them to think.



“I will never encourage my child to read the Bible while I can get him or her to read novels and other psychological and human development novels,” he said.



Captain Smart said this in reaction to a video in circulation which shows pupils in a school, studying ICT with drawings of keyboards and other computer peripherals on their desks.



“How can you build a nation this way? What future are we establishing for these kids? While their mates elsewhere are used to Artificial Intelligence, and other sophisticated technologies, ours don’t even have any knowledge about the common parts of a computer,” he stated.



He was of the opinion that we ought to ‘push our kids to be creative as well as use their brains’.



“We must push our kids to read wide. We must ensure they use their brains to develop creatively instead of limiting them with religion.



“Education, both formal and informal, is always the key to unlocking one’s talents thus if the educational sector of an economy is ran down, then the future of the economy will be jeopardised,” he said.