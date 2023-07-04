I witnessed some political parties busily distributing machetes, wellington boots - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has disclosed that he witnessed the distribution of machetes and wellington boots by a political party during the Assin North by-election.



Responding to accusations of the NPP money sharing, the Majority Leader emphasized the importance of truthfulness and conscience.



During a session in Parliament after the swearing-in of the MP for Assin North, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu addressed the Minority's claims of selective justice.



He stated, "Mr. Speaker, I hear my colleague [Ato Forson] said some political party engaged in money sharing. I also witnessed some political party busy distributing machetes, insecticides, and Wellington boots. Be truthful to yourself and your conscience. Nobody from his true conscience can say that his prosecution is selective justice. Let us all respect the Constitution. When people talk about selective justice, we wonder where they are coming from; examples abound in this House."



James Gyakye Quayson was officially inaugurated into Parliament after emerging victorious in the Assin North by-election, which took place on June 27, 2023.



The Electoral Commission announced that Quayson garnered an impressive 57.56% of the total votes cast, amounting to 17,245 votes.



His closest competitor, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15% of the votes.



The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by the esteemed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, solidifying James Gyakye Quayson's position as the official representative of the Assin North constituency.



