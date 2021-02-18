General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I wish it never happened - Hawa Koomson apologizes for shooting incidence

Hawa Koomson is minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

The minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has rendered an apology to the people of Ghana for her conduct that led to her shooting a pistol at a polling station in her constituency, Awutu Senya East.



In July 2020, during the voter registration exercise, a shooting incidence occurred at Kasoa which was later reported to have involved the Member of Parliament for the constituency.



The Central regional police then arrested her for the misunderstanding which resulted in the former Special Development Initiatives Minister firing a gun.



In response, she said that the incidence is one she regrets and wishes never happened.



She explained that it was an act of self-defense and is one that she would never wish to repeat for her and or for anyone, anywhere ever again.



"Yes, Mr. Chairman, during the registration of voters in 2020, on July 20, there was an incident and regrettably, it was an unfortunate incidence and which I wish never happened on that day. And I don't also pray that ever happens again in the history of our politics in Ghana.



"Mr. Chairman, I also want to cease the opportunity to apologize to the people who were so scared on that day. it was in defense of myself because I felt because of the circumstance that I found myself in on that day. I felt that I needed to save my life by defending it," she said.



She also pleaded with the members of the committee to put the commentaries on the matter to rest because the case was before the court.



"And Mr. Chairman, I'd also want to plead with this Committee that the issue is with the police for investigation and so I wouldn't want to say much about it," she said.



Mavis Hawa Koomson is before Parliament's Appointments Committee to be vetted for the office she has been appointed to.