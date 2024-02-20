I wish Bawumia's campaign team well though I hope they don't win - PPP Chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is to unveil his campaign team members to advance his presidential ambition.



The Vice President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party is said to have engaged in extensive consultations to ensure the composition of a robust and effective team.



With fingers crossed for the composition of the campaign team, there is a proposed selection of Dan Botwe as the head of the campaign team and the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to handle the campaign operations.



Other names include Frederick Opare-Ansah; campaign manager, Kwabena Agyepong and Nana Akomea, Deputy campaign managers, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of parliamentary affairs, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Adomako Baafi and Akbar Khomeini, campaign Spokespersons.



While discussing the campaign team during the "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM, Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), expressed optimism over the composition.



To him, this is an able team to push the vision of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Extending a warm message to the team, he said; "We wish them the best of luck, even though I hope they don't win."



