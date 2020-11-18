Regional News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

I will work closely with chiefs to promote development – Dr Nyarko

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso, has pledged to work closely with chiefs and other opinion leaders in the area to speed up the development process.



He said a community-driven development approach was crucial to address the pertinent needs of the people and the chiefs and identified key stakeholders could not be left out to achieve that goal.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Kumasi, Dr Nyarko said he would also collaborate effectively with assembly members, the clergy, and party leaders in the various communities in the constituency to identify and address development challenges in the area.



“We are going to use a community-driven development approach, the idea is that the chiefs and opinion leaders will be met in communities including assembly members, the clergy and party leaders to identify the needs that are pertinent in such localities among the people”, he noted.



Dr Nyarko also announced a special education fund with a seed capital of twenty thousand cedis, to educate and unearth the talents of the teeming brilliant but needy youth of Kwadaso.



“I will establish a fund to be known as education, skill and personal development fund to support not only the brilliant and the needy in the education trajectory but also to support those with talents and skills to be able to unearth their talents to contribute to the development of themselves and the constituency”, he promised.



Those with special skills will also be supported to achieve their dreams, adding that, financial assistant would also be provided to those who wanted to undertake trading or pursue a business activity of their interest.



Dr Nyarko who is also the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB) promised to work hard to break the one-term MP tag of the constituency, which had only been broken once by the current Minister of Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Owusu Akoto.



He stated strongly that he would not condone any untoward act that will mar the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections in the constituency.



“I want to assure the people of Kwadaso and Ghana that I will not condone anyone’s act of violence.



I’m for peace and I will make sure this election is violent free in our area, we want the peace we enjoyed over the years to continue”, he emphasised.



He urged the people of Kwadaso to vote for him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming 2020 December elections to continue to develop the constituency and Ghana.

