I will use my experience to transform Ghana; not lofty promises - Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former President John Mahama has assured Ghanaians that he will not disappoint them when re-elected to govern the country in 2024.



The 2020 flagbearer of the opposition NDC said he will not make promises he and his government cannot fulfill but will rather ensure that he works according to the party’s policies which have been lined up already.



Speaking to party executives during his tour of the Eastern Region on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC pledged not to win elections on the back of enormous promises like President Nana Akufo-Addo did prior to the 2016 elections.



Mahama said upon all the promises that helped him win the 2016 elections, Akufo-Addo has little to show although his government is the luckiest one in the history of the country.



“In 2024, I am not going to promise you 1 village 1 dam, 1 district 1 factory,” he noted as he tagged them as lies.



“In 2024, What I can pledge to you Ghanaians is my God-given experience. I will use that experience to transform this country into a better Ghana that we all want,” John Mahama said at Akuapem Akropong.



Mahama believes rising through the ranks to become a one-time president has given him a rich experience, especially after he has been in opposition for almost 8 years and has reflected on the concerns of Ghanaians on daily basis.



The former president assured that he will not run a government that will try policies but rather an administration that is well experienced to transform the country at a faster pace.



John Mahama went on and urged the party executives especially those at the branch level to work harder and ensure they maximize their votes next year than they got for the NDC in the previous election years.



He said the party has instituted a rewarding scheme to award branches and constituencies that will reach the targets the party will set for them ahead of the 2024 polls.



Campaign



The 2020 flagbearer of the NDC is expected to visit thirty-one (31) constituencies in the Eastern Region where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives.



He has been speaking about his vision of “Building Ghana we want together”, and why securing a convincing win in the NDC primaries will be a great boost for the 2024 presidential election.



An earlier statement from Mahama’s Special Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, said her boss will also share his plans for improving the party’s polling and electoral area campaign.



That will be done through voter mobilizing and canvassing, and the effective utilization of campaign materials and resources said Bawa Mogtari.



From the Eastern Region, President Mahama will spend a day touring some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 14, before heading out to the Oti Region.



Former President John Mahama has so far toured 7 regions, touching the ground in at least 116 constituencies.



He is expected to visit all 275 constituencies in the country before May 13, 2023, when the NDC will hold both its parliamentary and presidential primaries.



Two other people are contesting Mahama for the flagbearer position to lead the NDC to the elections 2024.