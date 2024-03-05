'I will tag President Akufo-Addo as gay if he refuses to sign anti-gay bill' – Kyiri Abosom

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement has declared that the president has no other option than to sign the anti-gay bill into law.



Christian Kwabena Andrews, who is popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, said he would tag the president as gay should he refuse to sign the bill into law.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the UK via Zoom, the man of God said LGBTQI+ is against our morals, cultural values, and our principles as Africans.



He explained that all the religious groups are against it, and as a people, we will not entertain such immoral acts.



He has therefore advised the president to sign the bill into law since that’s what the people want.



He said, “We don’t have to allow foreigners to blackmail us into accepting something evil as a means to depopulate us”.



He believes Ghana must stand its ground in affirming the law, irrespective of the repercussions.



“The first thing I would want to say is that if President Akufo-Addo does not assent to the anti-gay bill, then I will tag him as gay. He is a member of the LGBTQI+ community if he does not sign. Our cultural values do not allow us to entertain same-sex relationships.



It is also against godly principles. Foreign powers are always finding ways to depopulate us; they are always finding ways to cause mayhem in Africa. They started with family planning and led campaigns for people to reduce their births, although God instructed us to multiply. I have also heard America warned us of consequences, but the truth is, they are not the ones who give us food. We don’t plant our food on their heads, so they cannot blackmail us.



“I want to stress that if the president does not adhere to the bill, then he is gay. He should be bold and fit the bill.”



When asked what he made of the comments by lawyer Gabby Otchere Darko over the bill, he said “That could mean this is something they have discussed in private, but I want to give the president the benefit of the doubt. He should sign the bill into law.



We do not accept LGBTQI+ activities. It is evil, it is against our laws, and it should not be entertained. Ghanaians are against it, and so we do not have to allow that to happen,” he told host, Dr. Ren.



