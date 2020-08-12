Regional News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

I will split Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District to enhance development - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama at the Savannah Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to split the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah Region into two when he wins the 2020 presidential elections.



Speaking at Tuna in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District during a courtesy call on the Chiefs and people of the Tuna, Mr. Mahama said the size of the district is what is affecting the development of the area.



He added that many amenities are lacking in the area as a result of the size and will do everything possible to make sure he creates a district out of the existing district adding that schools, roads construction and job creation will be his main agenda not only in the district but the country since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has failed in everything.



“We know that population is increasing in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District and so it is possible to divide the District into two so that Tuna and other surrounding areas can also have their own separate district. We wish to assure you that when NDC comes power this will happen”; former President Mahama said.



He assured the Chief of Tuna that he has a lot of unfinished development for the area and urged the people of the district to make sure they come out in their numbers to vote massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls.



Tunawura Dramani Mumuni thanked the former President and his entourage for the courtesy call and wished him the very best of luck in the December polls.



He said his traditional area is solidly behind John Mahama and used the opportunity to thank former President Mahama for his support during the construction of his Palace.



“We are happy to see former President John Dramani Mahama in Tuna and the message from the people is that they need a separate District which you have already addressed. It is clear you are winning to win the 2020 electiom”; the Chief of Tuna said.





