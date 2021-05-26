I will showcase Abuakwa North to the world when elected MCE - Alhaji Bodinga

Politics of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

The Eastern Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Umar Bodinga has promised to bring development to the Abuakwa North Municipality if he is appointed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area.



Alhaji Umar Bodinga has touted that with his competencies and relations, he can “showcase Abuakwa North for the whole world to see its wonderful works”.



He made this known in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he said: “I am prepared for this position. I want to reform Abuakwa North Municipal. For example, there are a lot of avenues at Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) situated at Akyem Tafo in the Abuakwa North Municipality.



"In 2017, I and my MP, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo went on a visit to the Cocoa Research Institute and they showed us the products they have produced and tested that when we get the investment, we can get either 4 or 5 factories under the one district one factory in Abuakwa North”.



The First Vice Chairman prayed that President Nana Akufo-Addo “blesses and endorses” him as the MCE of the Abuakwa North so that his vision for the area will be realized.



Chapter Twenty of the 1992 Constitution establishes the role and functions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and MMDCEs in the local governance establishment.



The Local Government Service is a public service institution established by the Local Government Service Act, 2003 (Act 656) which has been repealed and replaced with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936). The Service exists "to secure effective administration and management of the decentralized local government system in the country’’.