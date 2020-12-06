Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

I will reinstate State Construction Company - Alfred Walker

Alfred Walker, an Independent Presidential Candidate

Alfred Walker, an Independent Presidential Candidate has promised to restore all State Construction Companies(SCC) when he is voted in to power.



He said the rise of every determined Government will be the one to improve the country’s construction sector.



The promises were made during his last regional campaign tour in Hohoe, Jasikan, Worawora, Apesikan in the Volta Region and Ledzokuku park in the Greater Accra Region to be precise.



Mr Walker said, reinstating SCC including masons, artisans, carpentry and other skillful talent from people will contribute to the development and wellbeing of individuals in the country to enable people to become self-dependent through their acquired skills.



He added that his government will secure and generates fund to assist the SCC to boost the nation’s economic growth.



“The growth of government do not only depend on white coloured jobs but also relies effectively on SCC”, he said.



He promised to solicit funds for the polytechnic institutions which would help produce more skillful artisans.



The independent candidate said he would also focus on technical educational and noted his government would assist to improve education in the country.



He therefore appealed to Ghanaians to vote for him on Dec. 7 for an improved economy.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.