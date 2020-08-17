Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

I will push for rent advance to be cancelled – Dumelo pledges

John Dumelo, is NDC's Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon

With barely four months to elections, MP aspirant, John Dumelo has announced that the first thing he will push on the floor of Parliament if he is elected in the December, 7 elections.



The aspiring MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, said when he gets into Ghana’s parliament he will push the agenda for rent advance to be cancelled.



John Dumelo in a tweet said he will see to it that a new law is made to allow tenants to pay their rents monthly and not yearly.



To him, the yearly advance rent paid by new tenants puts inapt hardship on them and, therefore he will lead the campaign in Parliament for it to be ruled out.



In his view he believes it’s very absurd to pay for a room for 2-3 years advance.



He wrote on Twitter; “One of the first things I will push when I get to Parliament is to make sure we amend Rent Control Act 220. Tenants should pay their rent on a monthly basis. It’s absurd to pay 2-3 years rent advance. How can the youth survive with this? How can they start businesses like this?.





By the current law, Act 220, landlords cannot take rent in advance for more than six months. Trust me, If this law is enforced, there will be some form of economical “freedom”. https://t.co/9Mo9s2FxIN — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) August 16, 2020

