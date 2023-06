I will offer sterling leadership – Alan Kyerematen pledges as he files NPP flagbearer nomination forms

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has successfully filed his nomination ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.



In a social media post following the presentation of his nomination forms at the party headquarters on Monday, 12 June 2023, the flagbearer hopeful took to social media to promise an exceptional leadership when voted as NPP flagbearer and subsequently president.



“Today, I filed my nomination forms to contest as flagbearer of my party, NPP. I pledge to offer sterling leadership in humility as we embark on this transformative journey together.



“I will listen & join hands with you to make Ghana the beacon of development in Africa and beyond,” he promised.



The NPP opened nomination on Friday, May 26, 2023, and subsequently closed the nomination process on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the NPP is set to reduce the number of its presidential hopefuls to five in a revised timetable of activities the party released on Monday, June 12, 2023.



According to the revised NPP timetable, the vetting of the prospective presidential aspirants will commence on July 3 to July 6, 2023.



The election of the five final aspirants from the 10 who have picked forms also will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and run-off will continue on Saturday, November 11, 2023, should there be any tie among aspirants.



This information is entailed in a press release signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, according to a Joynews report.



A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





Today, I filed my nomination forms to contest as flagbearer of my party, NPP. I pledge to offer sterling leadership in humility as we embark on this transformative journey together.



I will listen & join hands with you to make Ghana the beacon of development in Africa and beyond pic.twitter.com/TDVlmdRgmO — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) June 12, 2023

GA/DO