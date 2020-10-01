General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

‘I will not shut up’ - Bernard Mornah promises more activism despite PNC Chairmanship lose

Defeated People’s National Convention Chairman, Bernard Mornah, is looking at the bright side of things after failing to retain his position in the party’s congress held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.



According to Bernard Mornah, being the chairman of his party made him hold back on some positions he’s had on issues but now feels being relieved from his position will help him shift into full gear in his activism.



“My voice is not going to cease because I am no more PNC chairman, probably I am now even liberated. Because there were instances I would take a certain position and the party leadership will call and they will say look, we think you should tone down a little bit. This time there will not be anybody calling me to tone down because of party stance.” He told GhanaWeb in an interview.



He however urged the new party leadership to work hard and stressed that he will be available to provide the party his support whenever it is needed.



He also served notice that he will be contesting as a parliamentary candidate of the PNC in the 2020 December polls in the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency, just as he did in2016.



Mr Mornarh, in the interview with GhanaWeb, was quick to add that he will now have the time and space to serve better in the constituency since there has been a reduction in his duties.



“This time round, it is possible to give full concentration to the constituency and hopeful it will be well,” he said,” he stated.



As a political activist, Bernard Mornah has on several occasions held strong positions on some national issues and has been relentless in communicating same.



Recently, he convened the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register (IPRAN), made up of opposition parties who demonstrated against the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voter register ahead of the 2020 general elections.



In the race to maintain the PNC Chairmanship position, Bernard Mornah gained 1,266 votes while Moses Dani Baah polled 1,297, making Moses Dani Baah the newly elected chairman.



In the race for the flagbearership, Mr. David Apasera emerged as the winner by defeating his contenders Samson Asaaki Awingobit and Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah.



David Apasera polled 1,315 votes, while Samson Asaaki polled 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.



Listen to Bernard Mornah speak to GhanaWeb on his defeat and future in politics:





