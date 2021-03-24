I will never remove my hair - Rasta Achimota student

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, one of the Rastafarian students who have been denied admission to Achimota School primarily due to his hairstyle says under no circumstances will he place the school’s demands above his religion.



Tyrone in a panel discussion on Joy News on the matter said that he is willing to sacrifice his education for his religion.



In view of this, the young Rastafarian has ruled out any chance of him taking down the dreadlocks.



He said that over the years, some schools have admitted students with dreadlocks and he does not see the reason in parting with something that forms a key part of his faith.



He believes that the issue of him taking down his locks should not form the crux of the issue as examples abound to show that some schools have taken steps to accommodate Rastafarians in their institutions.



“I don’t think it’s necessary because it’s not like we are the first to go into a second cycle institution with our hair. There have been instances where I believe dread people went to school and were admitted. I don’t really think it’s very necessary.



Tyrone admits that his age allows him to follow the dictates of his parents and since they are both Rastafarians, he does not see himself behaving otherwise.



Below is a conversation between Tyrone and the host



Host: Is removing the hair never or you will consider it?



Tyron: For the moment, as per my age I will go with my dad’s religion as pertain in every home. If your mom or dad belongs to a particular, you as a kid, you may want to go with your Dad’s religion because they are old than you. As long I’m under their shelter, I will go with their religion.



Host: So is it the case that I will never remove it. Even if it cost me [my] education at Achimota?



Tyrone: I will say so.



