Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

I will make history on December 7 - Suame Independent candidate

George Prempeh, Independent Candidate in the Suame constituency in Kumasi

An Independent Candidate in the Suame constituency in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region, says he will make history on December 7 in the parliamentary polls.



Mr George Prempeh, popularly known as 'Bashaka', a prominent businessman is hoping to unseat the majority leader Hon Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, in the impending elections.



Despite the Herculean task he is faced with, the oil dealer, is confident of weathering the storm to emerge victorious in the polls.



In an interview, the Ashanti royal indicated that his message of change has sunk deep with the Suame constituents.



He said it is not for no reason that the people in the constituency are voluntarily canvassing votes for him ahead of the elections.



According to him, the people are championing his course because of the good things they have seen in him.



"I've employed several youth from the constituency in my company, provided security for them, initiated infrastructural projects and have assisted many people with financial needs over the years" Mr Prempeh revealed.



The law student stated further "I'm a native of Suame, I reside and also have several properties here and I have an excellent relationship with the people".



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Presank Ghana Limited, observed that he accepted the calls of the people to contest the polls because of the poor state of the constituency.



Mr Prempeh disclosed that he returned from a business trip some months ago only to discover his posters, splashed all over the constituency.



"I wasn't even around when my campaign posters were flooded all over the place, so I accepted the challenge because I could not disappoint the people" the business mogul stressed.



He contended that the Suame constituency has been given a raw deal in terms of development for the past 24 years.



Mr Prempeh blamed Hon Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, for the scenario, saying that the MP has failed either to initiate nor facilitate development in the area.



"Take a look at Manhyia North and South, Old Tafo, Asawase and Kwadaso, you can see that something is going on there because of the pro-activeness of their MPs" the independent candidate posited.



He emphatically stated that the majority leader has failed the constituents and that it was time they unseat him for a development oriented person like himself to take over.



Stressing that he is a dyed-in-the-wool member and financier of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Prempeh, expressed disappointment in Hon Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, for failing over the years to secure a permanent party office.



"Because, we didn't have a befitting party office, I had to host then candidate Akufo Addo in my private office when he visited us in 2016" Mr Prempeh stated with sadness.



He said he was not surprise at the attitude of the majority leader because, he (Hon Kyei Mensah-Bonsu) neither resides in the constituency not has valuables there.



Mr Prempeh pointed out that when voted into power, he will continue his goods works by creating jobs, improving infrastructure, security and education for the constituents.



He appealed to the people to come out in their numbers on the election day to vote for President Akufo Addo and his good self.

