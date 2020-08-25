Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will make dialysis free for Ghanaians - Hassan Ayariga

Flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga

The 2020 flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has stated among his campaign promises, free dialysis treatment for kidney patients when given the mandate as president of Ghana come December 7.



According to Mr. Ayariga, this timely intervention by his government will offer assistance to patients who lose their lives as a result of not being able to pay for expensive dialysis treatment.



There is a tall list of patients who are battling kidney disease in the country, and for the average Ghanaian, the cost of treatment in both acute or chronic kidney failure is expensive.



But according to the APC’s presidential candidate, hope will be restored to patients who have to pay an average of GH¢325 per session for dialysis treatment (a patient needs at least 3 sessions each week) amounting to almost GH¢1,000 every week.



Speaking at his acclamation as the All Peoples Congress flagbearer, he stated that, "Building hospitals is not enough, we need to equip them. And we shall continue to give free dialysis to Ghanaians that need it. There will be free delivery and government will pay for every Ghanaian born in the country”.



Adding: "Ghanaians are hungry but we prefer wasting money on toys like Land Cruiser. My government will not buy cars for any minister, you’re paid a salary use your salary to buy your cars, use your salary to educate your children”.



On the back of campaign promises to citizens, the ruling New Patriotic Party has also promised to remove the 20 percent tax on imported sanitary pads in their next administration.



The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also set to unveil their 2020 manifesto on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.